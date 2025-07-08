Hardeep Singh Brar Appointed as New CEO of BMW Group India
Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar is named as the new President and CEO of BMW Group India, effective September 1, 2025, succeeding Mr. Vikram Pawah. Mr. Brar brings over 30 years of experience in the Indian automotive industry, with previous roles at Kia India and other renowned brands.
BMW Group India has made a significant leadership change by appointing Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar as its President and CEO, set to take effect from September 1, 2025. This move comes as Mr. Vikram Pawah, the outgoing CEO, transitions to lead BMW Group Australia and New Zealand.
Jean-Philippe Parain, Senior Vice President for BMW's Asia-Pacific and other regions, emphasized India's rapid growth and strategic importance to the company. He praised Mr. Brar's extensive knowledge of the Indian automotive market, which is expected to further strengthen BMW's operations in the region.
Mr. Brar's impressive career spans more than three decades, with significant contributions to sales, marketing, and strategy at major automotive brands. BMW Group India, which began operations in 2007, is a key player in the premium vehicle segment, with diverse operations that include local manufacturing and extensive dealer networks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
