Limb-sparing Miracle: Kauvery Hospital Triumphs in Complex Bone Cancer Surgery

Kauvery Hospital Trichy successfully treated a 40-year-old mechanic with chondrosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. The complex surgery preserved the patient's limb and restored mobility, enabling him to return to work. The case underscores the hospital's prowess in handling high-risk surgeries with a focus on comprehensive recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Trichy (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 08-07-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 14:34 IST
Kauvery Hospital Trichy Performs Complex Limb-Saving Surgery for Bone Cancer Patient. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kauvery Hospital in Trichy has reached a milestone by successfully treating a 40-year-old mechanic with chondrosarcoma, a rare and aggressive bone cancer, through a sophisticated limb-salvage surgery. Initially, the patient experienced knee pain and swelling, which led to further diagnostic investigations. It was revealed that a malignant tumor in the distal femur also involved critical blood vessels.

Despite the complexity, the medical team, led by Dr. Anis, opted against amputation and instead devised a limb-sparing surgical strategy. This included removing the tumor and a margin of healthy tissue to prevent recurrence. Post-removal, a vein graft restored blood flow, and a modular prosthesis replaced the affected bone. Remarkably, the surgery lasted eight hours and was a success, with the patient walking independently within a week.

The collaborative effort required precision across specialties and demonstrated the hospital's ability to address formidable medical challenges. Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj emphasized Kauvery Hospital's commitment to delivering treatments that integrate disease control with functional recovery, helping patients return to their everyday lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

