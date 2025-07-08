Left Menu

European Markets Wobble Amid Trump's Trade Tariff Uncertainty

European shares experienced fluctuations as investors evaluated President Trump's latest tariff proposals. With the mixed performance in indexes, uncertainty looms over potential trade deals. Notably, Swedish companies like Kinnevik and Zealand Pharma saw gains, while Handelsbanken fell following a downgrade by Morgan Stanley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 14:43 IST
European Markets Wobble Amid Trump's Trade Tariff Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares showed instability on Tuesday as investors continued to navigate the complexities of President Donald Trump's ongoing trade tariff announcements. These developments include new deadlines for potential trade agreements and the introduction of higher tariffs for 14 key suppliers, including Japan and South Korea.

The mixed reactions in the markets were evident, with STOXX 600 slightly dipping by 0.1%, while Germany's DAX and the UK's FTSE 100 each rose 0.1%. Meanwhile, investors remain cautious pending more clarity on the trade situations, as Trump's willingness to negotiate may bring potential but limited gains.

In the sectoral landscape, European real estate shares dropped by 1%, whereas basic resources increased by 0.9%. Over in individual stocks, Kinnevik experienced a substantial rise of 5.1% due to robust quarterly performance, while Zealand Pharma gained 3.5%. In contrast, Handelsbanken saw its shares slip by 1.4% following a downgrade from Morgan Stanley.

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025