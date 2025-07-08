European Markets Wobble Amid Trump's Trade Tariff Uncertainty

European shares showed instability on Tuesday as investors continued to navigate the complexities of President Donald Trump's ongoing trade tariff announcements. These developments include new deadlines for potential trade agreements and the introduction of higher tariffs for 14 key suppliers, including Japan and South Korea.

The mixed reactions in the markets were evident, with STOXX 600 slightly dipping by 0.1%, while Germany's DAX and the UK's FTSE 100 each rose 0.1%. Meanwhile, investors remain cautious pending more clarity on the trade situations, as Trump's willingness to negotiate may bring potential but limited gains.

In the sectoral landscape, European real estate shares dropped by 1%, whereas basic resources increased by 0.9%. Over in individual stocks, Kinnevik experienced a substantial rise of 5.1% due to robust quarterly performance, while Zealand Pharma gained 3.5%. In contrast, Handelsbanken saw its shares slip by 1.4% following a downgrade from Morgan Stanley.