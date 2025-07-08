India-Australia Talks: A New Era in Rare Earth and Copper Ventures

India is actively pursuing negotiations with Australia to secure rare earth minerals, a move of strategic importance as China tightens its export controls, affecting global supply chains.

According to Malini Dutt, Trade and Investment Commissioner for the New South Wales Government, there are opportunities for India to engage in early-stage mineral blocks and partnerships with Australian companies.

Indian companies, both private and public, are also eyeing Australian copper resources, seeking to capitalize on the rich deposits available amid rising global demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)