SGS Celebrates 75 Years of Trust and Excellence in India

SGS, a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification, celebrated its 75th anniversary in India with a significant event named Vishwasotsav, held in New Delhi. The occasion was attended by dignitaries including Piyush Goyal, India's Minister of Commerce and Industry, highlighting SGS's historic contributions and its future role in India's industrial and economic sectors.

The celebratory event drew key figures such as Ms. Maya Tissafi, the Swiss Ambassador to India and Bhutan, and leaders from regulatory authorities, including the Quality Council of India and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research. SGS executives outlined the company's enduring dedication to quality and integrity in the industry through seven decades of empowering Indian businesses to meet global standards.

Notably, the celebration emphasized SGS's focus on trust and sustainability as the company looks to strengthen partnerships and drive forward with its 'Zero Defect, Zero Effect' commitment alongside India's vision for world-class manufacturing. Minister Goyal underscored the importance of high-quality standards and collaboration, as India and Switzerland further their cooperative agreements.

