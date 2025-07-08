Left Menu

Deccan Gold Mines' Landmark Progress in Kyrgyzstan: A Step Towards Central Asia's First Indian-Owned Gold Production

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd announced that its Altyn Tor Gold project in Kyrgyzstan has reached a significant construction milestone. The project, operated by Avelum Partners LLC with a 60% stake held by Deccan Gold, is set to commission its crushing and milling circuit by late 2025, marking the first Indian-owned gold production facility in Central Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 16:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd announced a pivotal advancement on Tuesday for its flagship Altyn Tor Gold project in Kyrgyzstan, achieving a significant construction milestone. The crushing and milling circuit is set to begin in the latter half of 2025, with Deccan Gold holding a 60% interest in the Avelum Partners-operated facility.

The mine, located in the resource-abundant terrains of Kyrgyzstan, will be the first Indian-owned gold production site in Central Asia. "We're on track for a timely commissioning—proving that sustainable and rapid mining operations can coexist," stated Hanuma Prasad Modali, Managing Director.

Exploration efforts reveal potential for expansion, with plans to significantly increase resources and mine life. Deccan Gold Mines, the first listed gold exploration company in India, continues to grow its international presence with holdings across multiple countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

