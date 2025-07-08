Deccan Gold Mines' Landmark Progress in Kyrgyzstan: A Step Towards Central Asia's First Indian-Owned Gold Production

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd announced a pivotal advancement on Tuesday for its flagship Altyn Tor Gold project in Kyrgyzstan, achieving a significant construction milestone. The crushing and milling circuit is set to begin in the latter half of 2025, with Deccan Gold holding a 60% interest in the Avelum Partners-operated facility.

The mine, located in the resource-abundant terrains of Kyrgyzstan, will be the first Indian-owned gold production site in Central Asia. "We're on track for a timely commissioning—proving that sustainable and rapid mining operations can coexist," stated Hanuma Prasad Modali, Managing Director.

Exploration efforts reveal potential for expansion, with plans to significantly increase resources and mine life. Deccan Gold Mines, the first listed gold exploration company in India, continues to grow its international presence with holdings across multiple countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)