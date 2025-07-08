Left Menu

Milestone Achieved: Bullet Train Bridge over Daman Ganga River Completed

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited has completed the Daman Ganga River bridge, marking the 16th of 21 planned bridges for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project in Gujarat. This milestone completes all river bridges in Valsad district, crucial for the corridor's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 08-07-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 17:50 IST
Milestone Achieved: Bullet Train Bridge over Daman Ganga River Completed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) successfully announced the completion of a key bridge over the Daman Ganga River in Gujarat's Valsad district, marking significant progress on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project. This bridge is the 16th among the planned 21 river bridges in Gujarat.

This completion signifies the finishing of all river bridges within Valsad district for this high-speed rail initiative. Altogether, the corridor will feature 25 river bridges, underpinning the infrastructure required for a future of rapid transit.

The newly erected Daman Ganga River bridge is a major highlight, designed with nine full-span girders stretching 360 meters. Located strategically between the forthcoming Boisar and Vapi stations, this bridge joins another recently completed structure over the Darotha River, cementing connectivity critical to this ambitious transportation project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025