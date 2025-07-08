Milestone Achieved: Bullet Train Bridge over Daman Ganga River Completed

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) successfully announced the completion of a key bridge over the Daman Ganga River in Gujarat's Valsad district, marking significant progress on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project. This bridge is the 16th among the planned 21 river bridges in Gujarat.

This completion signifies the finishing of all river bridges within Valsad district for this high-speed rail initiative. Altogether, the corridor will feature 25 river bridges, underpinning the infrastructure required for a future of rapid transit.

The newly erected Daman Ganga River bridge is a major highlight, designed with nine full-span girders stretching 360 meters. Located strategically between the forthcoming Boisar and Vapi stations, this bridge joins another recently completed structure over the Darotha River, cementing connectivity critical to this ambitious transportation project.

