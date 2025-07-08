Left Menu

Wildfire Suspension: Marseille Airport Shut Down

A wildfire near Marseille in southern France led to the shutdown of Marseille Provence airport. Since midday, flights have been suspended or redirected to nearby airports like Nice and Nimes while fire containment measures are underway, according to spokesperson reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 08-07-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 17:51 IST
Wildfire Suspension: Marseille Airport Shut Down
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

A wildfire that erupted in the vicinity of Marseille, a key city in southern France, precipitated the closure of Marseille Provence airport on Tuesday, a representative confirmed.

Airport operations have been at a standstill since approximately midday, with flights being redirected to alternate regional hubs such as Nice and Nimes, the spokesperson added.

This situation arises as firefighting efforts intensify to contain the flames threatening the region's safety and air travel activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025