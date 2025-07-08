Wildfire Suspension: Marseille Airport Shut Down

A wildfire that erupted in the vicinity of Marseille, a key city in southern France, precipitated the closure of Marseille Provence airport on Tuesday, a representative confirmed.

Airport operations have been at a standstill since approximately midday, with flights being redirected to alternate regional hubs such as Nice and Nimes, the spokesperson added.

This situation arises as firefighting efforts intensify to contain the flames threatening the region's safety and air travel activities.

