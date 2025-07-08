Wildfire Suspension: Marseille Airport Shut Down
A wildfire near Marseille in southern France led to the shutdown of Marseille Provence airport. Since midday, flights have been suspended or redirected to nearby airports like Nice and Nimes while fire containment measures are underway, according to spokesperson reports.
A wildfire that erupted in the vicinity of Marseille, a key city in southern France, precipitated the closure of Marseille Provence airport on Tuesday, a representative confirmed.
Airport operations have been at a standstill since approximately midday, with flights being redirected to alternate regional hubs such as Nice and Nimes, the spokesperson added.
This situation arises as firefighting efforts intensify to contain the flames threatening the region's safety and air travel activities.
