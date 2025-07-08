Asia's Economic Titans Negotiate Trump's Tariff Surge
Japan and South Korea seek to negotiate with the U.S. on upcoming tariffs imposed by President Trump, affecting global trade relations. With the deadline set for August 1, both countries aim for favorable terms. Meanwhile, the EU prepares for potential counteractions. Global markets remain cautious as threats persist.
Powerful Asian economies like Japan and South Korea announced their intention to negotiate the U.S.'s impending tariffs, recently escalated by President Trump. Scheduled to start on August 1, these tariffs strain global trade relationships, including Japan's significant automobile sector and may influence economic forecasts.
Stephen Miran, leading the White House Council of Economic Advisers, remains hopeful for new trade agreements before the end of the week, urging other nations to provide concessions. Ryosei Akazawa, Japan's chief negotiator, emphasized not compromising the vital agriculture sector.
Meanwhile, the European Union is racing to seal a deal with the U.S. before the deadline, while contemplating retaliatory measures. Global economic conditions are closely monitored as the international tariff landscape evolves, with particular concern over growth stifling and price inflation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
