Aviation Safety and Price Surge: Air India Under Scrutiny

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced its intention to implement measures to address the sharp increase in airfares, especially observed during major events like the Maha Kumbh and the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. This move comes amidst growing concerns over air safety following a tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad.

In a parliamentary panel meeting, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson assured that the airline will complete refurbishing its fleet within two years in response to ongoing complaints about seating and facilities. The safety of air travel took center stage, with lawmakers questioning various stakeholders on their policies and preparedness.

As discussions unfolded, some parliamentary members called for an audit of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, highlighting the need for greater transparency. Meanwhile, the DGCA committed to establishing guidelines to prevent unreasonable price hikes, as the aviation sector faces increased scrutiny from both the government and the public.