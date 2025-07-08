Air Safety and Ticket Price Surge: DGCA's Response to Aviation Challenges

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced plans to implement regulations to prevent excessive increases in air ticket prices, which have recently surged during events like the Maha Kumbh and post-Pahalgam terror attack. These measures were discussed at a parliamentary meeting dominated by safety concerns after the Ahmedabad plane crash.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson revealed plans to retrofit the airline's fleet within two years to address seating complaints and emphasize Air India's commitment to safety. The urgency comes after a tragic crash involving an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which killed all but one passenger, reigniting debates on aviation safety standards.

The DGCA is likely to cap prices on certain routes, while there are calls for a thorough safety audit of aviation operations. The Public Accounts Committee demanded timely completion of investigative reports into crashes, as well as regulations on price surges, to ensure traveler safety and economic fairness in air travel.

