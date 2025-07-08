IGX Navigates Lower Demand Amid Power Sector Decline

In June, the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) reported an 8% decline in traded gas volumes due to early rains impacting power sector demand. Overall, 4 million mmBtu of gas was traded, marking decreases of 8% year-on-year and 14% month-on-month.

Meanwhile, the April-June fiscal quarter recorded a remarkable 109% growth in traded volumes, with a total of 24.5 million mmBtu. A significant development during this period was the execution of the first trade under a six-month Long Duration Contract.

Despite lower domestic demand, international gas prices rose due to geopolitical tensions, notably the Iran-Israel war. Nonetheless, the IGX reported 130 trades for the month, reflecting active involvement across various delivery points and contracts.

(With inputs from agencies.)