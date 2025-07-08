Left Menu

BMRCL Enhances Commuter Experience with QR Ticketing via ONDC

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) launched a QR ticketing system through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). Commuters can buy tickets via multiple apps, enhancing the multi-modal travel experience. This aims to streamline urban transit and boost digital connectivity in Bangalore.

Updated: 08-07-2025 20:45 IST
BMRCL Enhances Commuter Experience with QR Ticketing via ONDC
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced a major enhancement to its ticketing system with the introduction of QR tickets via the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

Commuters will now have the convenience of purchasing their metro tickets through nine additional popular consumer apps, including EaseMyTrip, Highway Delite, Miles & Kilometres (via Telegram), Namma Yatri, OneTicket, Rapido, Redbus, Tummoc, and Yatri–City Travel Guide, according to a BMRCL statement.

This development is part of BMRCL's strategic push for an integrated urban mobility ecosystem, allowing commuters to plan and book their entire journey through a single platform, enhancing both efficiency and connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

