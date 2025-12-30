'We hope her vision and legacy will continue to guide our partnership,' says Modi, recalls first meeting with Zia in 2015.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 09:58 IST
- Country:
- India
'We hope her vision and legacy will continue to guide our partnership,' says Modi, recalls first meeting with Zia in 2015.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Zia
- legacy
- visionary
- partnership
- India
- collaboration
- diplomacy
- relations
- 2015
ALSO READ
Dhruv NG: India's Next-Gen Civil Helicopter Takes Flight
Gaj: The Ultimate Metal Credit Card for India's Elite
Railways Reimagined: India’s Vast Expansion in 2025
Zia's contributions towards development of Bangladesh, and India-Bangladesh relations, will always be remembered: PM Modi.
India's Inflation Landscape: Navigating CPI and WPI Trends for 2026