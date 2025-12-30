Left Menu

Bhubaneswar's New Swimming Pool: A Dive into Future Sports Infrastructure

Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj inaugurated a 25-metre indoor swimming pool at GCPE, Bhubaneswar. Costing Rs 11.69 crore, it aims to enhance sports infrastructure. The minister announced plans for more pools across 13 districts and reviewed other sports facilities, urging athletes to excel and bring pride to the state.

Updated: 30-12-2025 09:57 IST
Bhubaneswar sees a new addition to its sports infrastructure with the inauguration of a 25-metre indoor swimming pool by Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj at the Government College of Physical Education (GCPE) in Tamando. Developed at a cost of Rs 11.69 crore, the facility is poised to significantly boost athletic training opportunities.

At the event on Monday, Minister Suraj disclosed that the state government plans to construct swimming pools in 13 more districts to further enhance the region's sports facilities. This strategic initiative is part of a broader effort to improve athletic infrastructure and foster sports talent across the state.

Additionally, the minister took time to review the ongoing development of a football ground and a synthetic athletic track nearby. He encouraged athletes to aim for excellence and bring accolades to the state, underlining the government's commitment to supporting and nurturing sporting talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

