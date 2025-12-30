UN Chief Issues Historic New Year Message in Hindi: A Call for Global Priorities in 2026

In an unprecedented development, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivered his New Year's message for 2026 in Hindi, among other languages. Guterres' appeal, aimed at global leaders, emphasized the urgent need to focus on development initiatives instead of militaristic endeavors.

Guterres underscored the stark contrast between soaring military expenditures, projected to swell from $2.7 trillion in 2024 to $6.6 trillion by 2035, and the dire state of global humanitarian needs. He highlighted the enormous human suffering worldwide, with over a quarter of humanity in conflict zones and millions requiring assistance.

This message also coincides with the ongoing 'Hindi@UN' Project between India and the UN, underlining India's commitment to promoting Hindi on international platforms. The project, recently renewed, continues India's strong advocacy for multilingualism within the UN framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)