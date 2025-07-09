TSA Ends Shoe Removal Requirement, Streamlines Airport Security

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has officially ended the contentious requirement for travelers to remove their shoes during security checks at U.S. airports. This move was announced by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Tuesday, aiming to offer a more efficient experience for passengers.

The shoe removal policy, which has been in effect since August 2006 following the failed 'shoe bomber' attempt, was implemented as a security measure nearly five years after the 9/11 attacks. However, due to advancements in security technology, the need for this measure has been reduced.

While the PreCheck program remains an attractive option for travelers who prefer expedited screening, the TSA confirms that other security protocols will continue unchanged. This includes identity verification and Secure Flight vetting. The aim is to maintain strict security standards while enhancing passenger convenience.