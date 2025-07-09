Left Menu

TSA Ends Shoe Removal Requirement, Streamlines Airport Security

The TSA will no longer require travelers to remove shoes during security checks, easing a long-standing policy. Initiated after incidents like the 'shoe bomber' in 2006, the change aims to improve passenger experience. Advances in security tech underpin the decision, while PreCheck advantages remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 04:46 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 04:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has officially ended the contentious requirement for travelers to remove their shoes during security checks at U.S. airports. This move was announced by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Tuesday, aiming to offer a more efficient experience for passengers.

The shoe removal policy, which has been in effect since August 2006 following the failed 'shoe bomber' attempt, was implemented as a security measure nearly five years after the 9/11 attacks. However, due to advancements in security technology, the need for this measure has been reduced.

While the PreCheck program remains an attractive option for travelers who prefer expedited screening, the TSA confirms that other security protocols will continue unchanged. This includes identity verification and Secure Flight vetting. The aim is to maintain strict security standards while enhancing passenger convenience.

