Investigative Focus on Fuel Switches in Air India Crash

A report on the Air India crash is forthcoming, noting the probe's focus on fuel control switches. The crash of the Boeing 787 in June killed 241 people. Investigation findings emphasize factors contributing to the incident, with no immediate concerns over mechanical failure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 06:59 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 06:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A preliminary report on the Air India crash, which claimed 241 lives in June, is expected imminently, with a spotlight on the plane's fuel control switches, sources disclosed. The ill-fated Boeing 787 Dreamliner lost altitude shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, crashing and killing nearly all onboard and others on the ground.

The investigation appears concentrated on the movement of the engine's fuel controls. Data from flight and voice recorders, along with Boeing's simulations, are being analyzed. Although no mechanical failure warnings have been issued, experts have raised questions about both accidental and intentional switch movements.

Complicating the investigation is a lack of immediate information following the incident. After initial delays, a UN aviation expert was granted observer status, marking a shift in India's probing strategy. This crash poses a significant hurdle for Tata Group's efforts to refurbish Air India's reputation amidst aspirations of transforming India into a global aviation hub.

