Inferno Ravages Footwear Factory in Aravankara
A devastating fire engulfed a footwear factory in Aravankara, destroying much of the facility. Multiple stations dispatched fire tenders, eventually controlling the blaze. Officials suspect an electrical short circuit caused the fire, with further investigations underway by the electrical inspectorate and police to confirm the exact cause.
- Country:
- India
A major fire consumed a footwear factory in Aravankara on Friday, according to fire and rescue service officials.
The Malappuram Fire and Rescue Service station received a distress call at 11.50 am, prompting an immediate response. The fire severely damaged 80 percent of the unit, including raw material storage and warehouse sections.
Fire tenders from multiple stations were deployed to battle the blaze, preventing its spread to nearby residences. By 3 pm, nearly 90 percent of the fire was under control. Officials suspect an electrical fault may have sparked the fire, though further investigation will determine the precise cause.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Scam Rescue: Indian Nationals Return Home from Myanmar
Vodafone Idea Slides: Govt Rescue Misses Market Hopes
From Setback to Success: How the CFPB Rescued My Dream Home
Daring Tiger Rescue: Eleven-Hour Operation Saves Majestic Beast from Well
Heroic Rescue: Wildlife Heroes Save Abandoned Leopard Cubs