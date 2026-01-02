Inferno Ravages Footwear Factory in Aravankara

A major fire consumed a footwear factory in Aravankara on Friday, according to fire and rescue service officials.

The Malappuram Fire and Rescue Service station received a distress call at 11.50 am, prompting an immediate response. The fire severely damaged 80 percent of the unit, including raw material storage and warehouse sections.

Fire tenders from multiple stations were deployed to battle the blaze, preventing its spread to nearby residences. By 3 pm, nearly 90 percent of the fire was under control. Officials suspect an electrical fault may have sparked the fire, though further investigation will determine the precise cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)