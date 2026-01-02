Left Menu

Rising Tensions: US-Iran Face-Off Amid Escalating Protests

Amid growing economic protests in Iran, US President Donald Trump and Iranian official Ali Larijani exchanged threats, exacerbating tensions. Trump warned of US intervention, while Larijani accused US and Israel of inciting unrest. These protests, sparked by Iran's economic struggles, echo previous demonstrations yet have not reached their prior intensity.

Updated: 02-01-2026 15:36 IST
Growing economic protests in Iran have led to an exchange of threats between US President Donald Trump and Iranian official Ali Larijani, intensifying existing tensions. The protests, the largest since 2022, are rooted in economic grievances but also target Iran's theocratic regime.

Trump, via his Truth Social platform, warned Iran against violently targeting protesters. His message underscored potential US intervention as casualties mounted. In response, Larijani accused the US and Israel of fueling unrest without substantiating these claims, urging Americans to consider the impact of US actions on regional stability.

The protests started over economic concerns, including the rapid depreciation of Iran's currency, and Iran has indicated interest in negotiating over its atomic program to lift sanctions. However, diplomatic talks have stalled, as both Trump and Israeli PM Netanyahu caution Iran against reviving its nuclear ambitions.

