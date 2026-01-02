Kerala Journalist's Union Clashes with SNDP Leader Over 'Extremist' Label

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) has voiced its strong disapproval of SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan's recent remarks labeling a TV journalist as an extremist. This criticism follows a heated exchange during a press conference in Alappuzha.

Tensions erupted when a journalist questioned Natesan about comments made regarding Malappuram district. Natesan, visibly agitated, pushed aside the microphone and accused the reporter of being an extremist and a spokesperson for the Muslim community.

KUWJ emphasized the fundamental role of journalists in questioning and informing public discourse, asserting that silencing the media undermines democratic principles and poses a threat to Kerala's social harmony and press freedom.