Left Menu

Kerala Journalist's Union Clashes with SNDP Leader Over 'Extremist' Label

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) condemns SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan for branding a journalist as an extremist, following an altercation. The union highlights the importance of press freedom and warns against attempts to silence the media in a democratic society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-01-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 15:34 IST
Kerala Journalist's Union Clashes with SNDP Leader Over 'Extremist' Label
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) has voiced its strong disapproval of SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan's recent remarks labeling a TV journalist as an extremist. This criticism follows a heated exchange during a press conference in Alappuzha.

Tensions erupted when a journalist questioned Natesan about comments made regarding Malappuram district. Natesan, visibly agitated, pushed aside the microphone and accused the reporter of being an extremist and a spokesperson for the Muslim community.

KUWJ emphasized the fundamental role of journalists in questioning and informing public discourse, asserting that silencing the media undermines democratic principles and poses a threat to Kerala's social harmony and press freedom.

TRENDING

1
Justice Sonak Ascends to Lead Jharkhand High Court

Justice Sonak Ascends to Lead Jharkhand High Court

 India
2
Pamphlet Scandal Sparks Investigation in Sikandrabad

Pamphlet Scandal Sparks Investigation in Sikandrabad

 India
3
Commission for Air Quality Management revokes GRAP-3 curbs in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves significantly: Officials.

Commission for Air Quality Management revokes GRAP-3 curbs in Delhi-NCR as a...

 India
4
Nairobi Building Collapse Highlights Construction Crisis

Nairobi Building Collapse Highlights Construction Crisis

 Kenya

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026