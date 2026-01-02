Kerala Journalist's Union Clashes with SNDP Leader Over 'Extremist' Label
The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) condemns SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan for branding a journalist as an extremist, following an altercation. The union highlights the importance of press freedom and warns against attempts to silence the media in a democratic society.
The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) has voiced its strong disapproval of SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan's recent remarks labeling a TV journalist as an extremist. This criticism follows a heated exchange during a press conference in Alappuzha.
Tensions erupted when a journalist questioned Natesan about comments made regarding Malappuram district. Natesan, visibly agitated, pushed aside the microphone and accused the reporter of being an extremist and a spokesperson for the Muslim community.
KUWJ emphasized the fundamental role of journalists in questioning and informing public discourse, asserting that silencing the media undermines democratic principles and poses a threat to Kerala's social harmony and press freedom.
