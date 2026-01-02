Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 11 Indian Fishermen Amidst Escalating Tensions

The Sri Lankan Navy has apprehended 11 Indian fishermen for allegedly trespassing and engaging in illegal fishing activities in the nation's territorial waters. The arrest, which took place late Thursday night, unfolded north of Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka's northern province, confirmed Navy spokesperson Commander Buddhika Sampath to PTI.

In the wake of continued fishing despite warnings, the Sri Lankan forces moved to detain the fishermen. Following their arrest, the individuals were escorted to the Myladi fisheries inspectorate for further investigation and possible legal action, authorities reported.

This incident underscores the persistent tension in the Palk Strait, a narrow waterway separating Tamil Nadu, India, from Sri Lanka's northern edge. Rich in marine resources, the area is a frequent point of conflict as both Indian and Sri Lankan fishermen vie for access, often leading to confrontations with Sri Lanka's naval forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)