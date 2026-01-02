Left Menu

Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 11 Indian Fishermen Amidst Escalating Tensions

The Sri Lankan Navy arrested 11 Indian fishermen and seized their trawler for allegedly fishing illegally in Sri Lankan waters. The incident exacerbates ongoing tensions over fishing rights in the Palk Strait, a territory frequently contested by fishermen from both India and Sri Lanka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 02-01-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 15:33 IST
Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 11 Indian Fishermen Amidst Escalating Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan Navy has apprehended 11 Indian fishermen for allegedly trespassing and engaging in illegal fishing activities in the nation's territorial waters. The arrest, which took place late Thursday night, unfolded north of Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka's northern province, confirmed Navy spokesperson Commander Buddhika Sampath to PTI.

In the wake of continued fishing despite warnings, the Sri Lankan forces moved to detain the fishermen. Following their arrest, the individuals were escorted to the Myladi fisheries inspectorate for further investigation and possible legal action, authorities reported.

This incident underscores the persistent tension in the Palk Strait, a narrow waterway separating Tamil Nadu, India, from Sri Lanka's northern edge. Rich in marine resources, the area is a frequent point of conflict as both Indian and Sri Lankan fishermen vie for access, often leading to confrontations with Sri Lanka's naval forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nairobi Building Collapse Highlights Construction Crisis

Nairobi Building Collapse Highlights Construction Crisis

 Kenya
2
Powergrid Secures Major Battery Energy Storage Project in Andhra Pradesh

Powergrid Secures Major Battery Energy Storage Project in Andhra Pradesh

 India
3
Church Leader Calls for Action Against Rising Religious Violence

Church Leader Calls for Action Against Rising Religious Violence

 India
4
Church Appeals for Action Against Religious Attacks in India

Church Appeals for Action Against Religious Attacks in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026