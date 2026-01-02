Maduro's Olive Branch: A Renewed Call for U.S.-Venezuelan Dialogue

In a surprising diplomatic turn, Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro has extended an offer of dialogue to U.S. President Donald Trump, urging talks on drug trafficking and promising U.S. firms access to Venezuelan oil. The proposal includes prospects for investment and reflects a broader attempt at mending strained relations.

Maduro delivered the message through an interview broadcast on Venezuelan state television. He characterized Venezuela as a 'brother country' eager to establish a more cordial relationship with the United States. The overture comes after previous interactions with Trump, who has been critical of Maduro's regime.

The timing is notable, given the increased U.S. military activity in the southern Caribbean, which Maduro has consistently described as a threat. He maintains that the U.S. seeks to destabilize Venezuela to gain control of its oil resources. Despite such tensions, Maduro voices readiness for serious discussions on combating drug trafficking and facilitating American investments in Venezuelan oil.

(With inputs from agencies.)