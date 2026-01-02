Left Menu

Maduro's Olive Branch: A Renewed Call for U.S.-Venezuelan Dialogue

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro invites U.S. President Donald Trump for dialogue on drug trafficking and offers access to Venezuela's oil resources. Maduro indicates a willingness to improve relations, emphasizing Venezuela's status as a 'brother country.' The proposal comes amid increased U.S. military presence in the Caribbean and accusations of narco-trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 15:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising diplomatic turn, Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro has extended an offer of dialogue to U.S. President Donald Trump, urging talks on drug trafficking and promising U.S. firms access to Venezuelan oil. The proposal includes prospects for investment and reflects a broader attempt at mending strained relations.

Maduro delivered the message through an interview broadcast on Venezuelan state television. He characterized Venezuela as a 'brother country' eager to establish a more cordial relationship with the United States. The overture comes after previous interactions with Trump, who has been critical of Maduro's regime.

The timing is notable, given the increased U.S. military activity in the southern Caribbean, which Maduro has consistently described as a threat. He maintains that the U.S. seeks to destabilize Venezuela to gain control of its oil resources. Despite such tensions, Maduro voices readiness for serious discussions on combating drug trafficking and facilitating American investments in Venezuelan oil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

