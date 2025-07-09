EIB Global Grants €244M to Moldova for Energy and Healthcare Upgrades

In a bold stride toward sustainable development and European Union integration, the European Investment Bank’s development arm, EIB Global, has committed over €244 million in financing to the Republic of Moldova. This dual investment aims to revolutionize district heating in Chisinau and establish a state-of-the-art regional hospital in Cahul, addressing critical infrastructure challenges in the sectors of energy efficiency and public healthcare.

The announcement was made jointly by EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska, Moldovan officials, and European partners, underscoring Europe’s strategic and humanitarian support for Moldova’s national transformation.

Revamping Chisinau’s District Heating Network

A €143.5 million loan will support a comprehensive overhaul of Chisinau’s district heating system, currently operated by Termoelectrica SA, Moldova’s largest heat utility. Chisinau, home to around 750,000 residents, is set to undergo a significant thermal infrastructure transition over the next seven years.

Key components of the project include:

Replacing outdated vertical heat distribution systems in 1,665 apartment blocks with modern horizontal pipelines

Installing 2,510 Individual Thermal Points (ITPs) for efficient energy control at household level

Upgrading building-level distribution networks

Improving access to on-demand hot water

These enhancements are expected to reduce heat-related energy consumption by 25%, lower greenhouse gas emissions by 7%, and cut heating costs for thousands of families.

“This project is a strategic investment that will improve the quality of life for approximately 300,000 households,” said Energy Minister Dorin Junghietu. “We’re giving citizens more control over their energy use, better efficiency, and relief from high bills—while helping the environment.”

The heating project is further backed by co-financing from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and grants from the EU and the Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environmental Partnership (E5P).

New Regional Hospital in Cahul: A Healthcare Game-Changer

Simultaneously, EIB Global is allocating €101 million for the construction of a modern hospital in Cahul, a southern city near the Romanian border. Managed by the Ministry of Health of Moldova, the hospital will serve over 300,000 people in Cahul and neighboring areas, including Comrat, Leova, Ceadir-Lunga, Taraclia, Cantemir, and Vulcanesti.

The new regional facility will be one of two hospitals — alongside another planned in Bălți — built from the ground up in accordance with EU medical infrastructure standards. Completion is expected by 2030.

“Signing this financing contract is a landmark step for our national healthcare system,” stated Health Minister Ala Nemerenco. “The Cahul Regional Hospital will deliver real access to quality healthcare for southern Moldova, creating equity and modernity in our service delivery.”

The hospital project is supported by technical assistance from a variety of EU-related bodies, including:

EU contributions

Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF)

Swedfund (Sweden's development finance institution)

EIB’s EU for Ukraine Advisory Programme

EIB: Driving Moldova’s EU Integration and Resilience

EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska emphasized that these projects demonstrate the EU’s commitment to improving daily life in Moldova.

“From better heating systems in the capital to modern healthcare in the south, we are investing in Moldova’s people,” she said. “These initiatives align public services with European standards, enhance resilience, and reduce dependency on Russian energy.”

In addition to immediate improvements in living standards, the projects are expected to:

Strengthen Moldova’s EU candidacy by aligning infrastructure with EU norms

Reduce carbon footprint and promote climate resilience

Stimulate economic development through job creation and contractor engagement

Set a foundation for sustainable public service delivery

Human Impact and Vision for the Future

Speaking at the announcement, EU Ambassador Jānis Mažeiks highlighted the broader significance of the investments.

“It’s time to reduce wasteful energy use in Moldova—not only for financial savings but to improve life quality,” he said. “Every euro invested represents a family living in a warmer home or accessing reliable medical care. These projects are investments in hope, dignity, and progress.”

The combined energy and healthcare upgrades are emblematic of Moldova’s reform trajectory and demonstrate the EU’s commitment to inclusive development in Eastern Europe.