Goa Accelerates Infrastructure Development with Key Projects
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant led a review meeting on the progress of infrastructure projects valued at Rs 512.91 crore under a Union government scheme. The focus was on enhancing inter-departmental coordination and meeting deadlines to ensure timely completion and public benefit.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 02-01-2026 13:15 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 13:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant spearheaded a crucial review meeting on Friday, focusing on the advancement of significant infrastructure projects under the Union government's special assistance scheme.
The state has undertaken projects worth Rs 512.91 crore through the Centre's Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment initiative, as per an official statement.
Sawant emphasized the need for expediting the projects, improving inter-departmental collaboration, and adhering to predefined deadlines to ensure that the projects benefit the public promptly, according to the release.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah Criticizes Union Government Over LPG Price Hike
Karnataka CM Slams Union Government Over LPG Price Hike
Himachal Pradesh's Vision: Boosting Religious Tourism and Sustainable Development
MoSPI Unveils New Logo and Mascot to Highlight Data's Role in Development
Rajasthan BJP Chief Criticizes Opposition, Highlights Development Goals