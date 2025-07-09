Sterling's Unyielding Course Amid Trade Turmoil and Fiscal Pressures
Sterling held firm as investors evaluated the Bank of England's report on financial stability amid global trade tensions. Despite global caution due to U.S. tariff threats, the pound remains steady, buoyed by prior trade agreements. However, fiscal concerns dampened recent gains as new economic challenges loom.
Sterling showed little movement on Wednesday as investors processed the Bank of England's financial stability report and pondered the global trade disputes' implications on economic growth.
The pound remained stable against the U.S. dollar at $1.35 and appreciated 0.17% to 86.14 pence against the euro. This cautious sentiment arose after U.S. President Trump expanded his trade war, announcing hefty tariffs on imported goods.
Despite the pound's substantial gains this year, fiscal uncertainties continue to impact its performance, suppressing benefits from its strong position against the dollar. Meanwhile, the Bank of England highlighted persistent financial market risks while relaxing borrowing caps to spark economic growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Domestic financial system exhibiting resilience fortified by healthy balance sheets of banks, non-banks: Financial Stability Report by RBI.
NBFCs remain healthy with sizeable capital buffers, robust earnings, and improving asset quality, says June Financial Stability Report by RBI.
Out of India's 6.7% share in global economy's incremental growth, SBI alone accounts for 1.1%: Report
Financial stability, like price stability, is a necessary condition, and not a sufficient one to boost India's potential growth: RBI Guv.
Global Factory Outlook: Navigating Uncertainty Amid U.S. Tariffs