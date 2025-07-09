A Culinary Journey: 'An Ode to Indus' Celebrates Indian Heritage

In a vibrant confluence of tradition and innovation, New Delhi witnessed 'An Ode to Indus: Conversation & Culinary.' The event unfolded over two days at Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences, orchestrated by Celebrity Chef Nishant Choubey in collaboration with the Dram & Supper Club and UNOX. It honored the evolving legacy of Indian cuisine through engaging discussions and curated experiences.

The centerpiece was the launch of Chef Nishant's latest culinary book, 'Stay with Indus,' which pays homage to the culinary heritage of the Indus region. The two-day celebration included a media-led pre-tasting experience and an exclusive 7-course dinner, captivating Kolkata's influential media, influencers, and hospitality leaders.

Panel discussions explored the transformation of Indian culinary arts by merging memory with modernity, using technology and storytelling. Chef Nishant Choubey led the dialogue alongside industry luminaries, engaging the audience in a lively Q&A session. The event concluded with a preview of select dishes from the book, drawing significant attention and appreciation.

