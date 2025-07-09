Left Menu

A Culinary Journey: 'An Ode to Indus' Celebrates Indian Heritage

Celebrity Chef Nishant Choubey's 'An Ode to Indus' celebrated Indian culinary heritage with a blend of tradition and innovation. The event featured panel discussions, a new cookbook launch, and immersive dining experiences, emphasizing the revival of ancient techniques for modern palates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 20:33 IST
A Culinary Journey: 'An Ode to Indus' Celebrates Indian Heritage
Two-day conversation and culinary celebration of Indian heritage presented by Dram & Supper Club, and UNOX. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant confluence of tradition and innovation, New Delhi witnessed 'An Ode to Indus: Conversation & Culinary.' The event unfolded over two days at Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences, orchestrated by Celebrity Chef Nishant Choubey in collaboration with the Dram & Supper Club and UNOX. It honored the evolving legacy of Indian cuisine through engaging discussions and curated experiences.

The centerpiece was the launch of Chef Nishant's latest culinary book, 'Stay with Indus,' which pays homage to the culinary heritage of the Indus region. The two-day celebration included a media-led pre-tasting experience and an exclusive 7-course dinner, captivating Kolkata's influential media, influencers, and hospitality leaders.

Panel discussions explored the transformation of Indian culinary arts by merging memory with modernity, using technology and storytelling. Chef Nishant Choubey led the dialogue alongside industry luminaries, engaging the audience in a lively Q&A session. The event concluded with a preview of select dishes from the book, drawing significant attention and appreciation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025