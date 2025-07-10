Left Menu

Shri Pravin Chandan Receives Bharat Gaurav Award for Exemplary Contributions

Celebrated entrepreneur Shri Pravin Chandan was honored with the Bharat Gaurav Award at the British Parliament for his significant contributions to business, philanthropy, and community service. His ventures span from marketing to healthcare, significantly impacting India's direct selling industry while supporting numerous educational and healthcare initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 10-07-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 10:41 IST
Pt. Suresh Mishra, President, Bharat Gaurav Award, confers the award to Mr. Pravin Chandan at British Parliament, with MP Virendra Sharma and ex-Mayor Sunil Chopra. Image Credit: ANI
In a noteworthy recognition of his contributions to business and community services, acclaimed entrepreneur and philanthropist Shri Pravin Chandan received the prestigious Bharat Gaurav Award. The ceremony took place at the British Parliament in London on July 3, 2025, celebrating his impact on Indian-origin individuals across culture, innovation, and leadership.

With over 20 years in marketing and enterprise building, Chandan's leadership has been crucial for MI Lifestyle's rise as a top direct selling company in India. Through strategic mentorship, he has fueled the growth of ventures in fields such as NBFC services, insurance, and healthcare, generating vast employment opportunities and economic development nationwide.

His philanthropic endeavors through the Pehchaan Charitable Trust are equally significant. Chandan has sponsored the education of thousands, supported hospital patients with meals, and contributed substantially during the COVID-19 crisis. His commitments further extend to Jain religious activities, including temple renovations and spiritual education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

