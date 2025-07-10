Left Menu

School Bus Tragedy: Quick Maneuver Leads to Accident

A school bus accident in Afzalgarh left nine children and a teacher injured. The driver swerved to avoid a speeding vehicle, causing the bus to overturn. Local villagers aided in the rescue, with several injured taken to a Community Health Centre and five referred for further treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor(Up) | Updated: 10-07-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 12:07 IST
School Bus Tragedy: Quick Maneuver Leads to Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A school bus overturned in a tragic incident on the Kalagarh road in Afzalgarh, leading to injuries sustained by nine children and a teacher. The accident occurred as the bus driver attempted to dodge a speeding vehicle, losing control in the process, according to police reports.

The bus, belonging to Sunshine School, was carrying approximately two dozen students from the Mirapur and Baniyowala villages when it toppled into a roadside ditch. The incident prompted an immediate response from local villagers who rushed to the scene, pulling the children from the overturned vehicle.

The injured individuals were promptly transported to a Community Health Centre, with five children in need of advanced treatment being referred to a district hospital. This incident underscores the critical importance of road safety and adequate emergency response measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025