School Bus Tragedy: Quick Maneuver Leads to Accident

A school bus overturned in a tragic incident on the Kalagarh road in Afzalgarh, leading to injuries sustained by nine children and a teacher. The accident occurred as the bus driver attempted to dodge a speeding vehicle, losing control in the process, according to police reports.

The bus, belonging to Sunshine School, was carrying approximately two dozen students from the Mirapur and Baniyowala villages when it toppled into a roadside ditch. The incident prompted an immediate response from local villagers who rushed to the scene, pulling the children from the overturned vehicle.

The injured individuals were promptly transported to a Community Health Centre, with five children in need of advanced treatment being referred to a district hospital. This incident underscores the critical importance of road safety and adequate emergency response measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)