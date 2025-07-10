Left Menu

OYO Partners with Yatra to Boost Presence in Business Travel Segment

OYO has partnered with Yatra to enhance its foothold in the business travel domain. Over 500 OYO hotels are now available on Yatra's platform, targeting key urban centers like Delhi and Mumbai. This move aims to tap into the surging demand for quality business accommodation in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 13:01 IST
OYO Partners with Yatra to Boost Presence in Business Travel Segment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

OYO, a travel-tech unicorn poised for an IPO, has announced a strategic partnership with travel agent platform Yatra, focused on strengthening their presence in the business travel sector.

Through this collaboration, more than 500 OYO-serviced hotels have been integrated into Yatra's platform, marking a significant step for OYO in key metropolitan areas including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The hotels include mid-premium and premium brands like SUNDAY and Palette.

By September, OYO aims to expand this portfolio further by including an additional 1,000 serviced hotels on the platform to meet growing demand. The partnership comes at a time when India's business travel spending has soared to USD 38.2 billion in 2024, positioning it as a major market globally.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025