OYO Partners with Yatra to Boost Presence in Business Travel Segment

OYO, a travel-tech unicorn poised for an IPO, has announced a strategic partnership with travel agent platform Yatra, focused on strengthening their presence in the business travel sector.

Through this collaboration, more than 500 OYO-serviced hotels have been integrated into Yatra's platform, marking a significant step for OYO in key metropolitan areas including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The hotels include mid-premium and premium brands like SUNDAY and Palette.

By September, OYO aims to expand this portfolio further by including an additional 1,000 serviced hotels on the platform to meet growing demand. The partnership comes at a time when India's business travel spending has soared to USD 38.2 billion in 2024, positioning it as a major market globally.