OYO Partners with Yatra to Boost Presence in Business Travel Segment
OYO has partnered with Yatra to enhance its foothold in the business travel domain. Over 500 OYO hotels are now available on Yatra's platform, targeting key urban centers like Delhi and Mumbai. This move aims to tap into the surging demand for quality business accommodation in India.
OYO, a travel-tech unicorn poised for an IPO, has announced a strategic partnership with travel agent platform Yatra, focused on strengthening their presence in the business travel sector.
Through this collaboration, more than 500 OYO-serviced hotels have been integrated into Yatra's platform, marking a significant step for OYO in key metropolitan areas including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The hotels include mid-premium and premium brands like SUNDAY and Palette.
By September, OYO aims to expand this portfolio further by including an additional 1,000 serviced hotels on the platform to meet growing demand. The partnership comes at a time when India's business travel spending has soared to USD 38.2 billion in 2024, positioning it as a major market globally.
