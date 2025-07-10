Global Collaboration for Equity in Health: Manipal Conference Sets New Benchmarks

The Manipal College of Nursing, under Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), alongside the University of New Brunswick, Canada, inaugurated a groundbreaking bi-national conference focused on equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) within healthcare. Held at the Dr. TMA Pai Auditorium, the event aspired to reshape health education through global collaboration.

Launched on July 8, 2025, with an impressive gathering of 230 participants, the conference followed a pre-conference workshop on mixed methods research. Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M.D. Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor of MAHE, highlighted the potential of collaborative healthcare systems in achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Keynote speeches included Dr. Anice George's oration on fostering diversity in healthcare education and practice, a crucial theme echoed by delegates. The event showcased the significant partnership between MCON and UNB, emphasizing culturally responsive and inclusive health systems to enhance global healthcare quality.