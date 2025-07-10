Goa Boosts Youth Employment Through Entrepreneurship Initiative

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has unveiled a new initiative aimed at fostering employment through entrepreneurship, a decision taken at a recent meeting of the Economic Development Corporation (EDC) Limited. The 'Mukhyamantri Rozgar Yojana' seeks to generate job opportunities for the youth of Goa by promoting self-reliance among entrepreneurs.

In alignment with this vision, Sawant has also approved a collaborative effort with the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) to embed entrepreneurial education within Goa's academic framework. Faculty members from various government institutions will receive training aimed at enhancing their skills in nurturing entrepreneurial potential among students.

Further efforts by the EDC include designing targeted loan schemes to support Goan businesses, while also simplifying the procedural access to existing financial aids. The chief minister sanctioned a significant allocation, raising this year's loan disbursements to Rs 40 crore. The EDC's latest financial statements reveal a robust fiscal health, with a reported profit of Rs 81.27 crore and maintaining a low NPA level.

(With inputs from agencies.)