Probo Navigates Legal Scrutiny Amid ED Investigation

Probo, a leading skill-based opinion trading platform, announced on Thursday its full cooperation with law enforcement following a search operation by the Directorate of Enforcement at its Gurugram offices. The company reassures stakeholders and users of its adherence to compliance and commitment to India's innovation landscape.

A spokesperson for Probo Media Technologies Pvt. Ltd. stated, "In light of recent events, we reaffirm our dedication to cooperating with authorities. As pioneers in India's digital sector, we remain confident in our commitment to compliance and innovation, trusting in the nation's regulatory framework and vision for responsible tech advancement."

According to the Enforcement Directorate, searches were conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, revealing various documents and digital data. Probo, supported by investors such as Peak XV Partners and Elevation Capital, remains focused on maintaining user trust and safety amid these inquiries.