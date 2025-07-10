Euro Zone Bond Yields: Holding Steady Amid Trade Talks

Euro zone bond yields remained unchanged on Thursday, marking two consecutive days of stability. Investors are eagerly waiting for the results of the ongoing U.S.-EU trade negotiations before making further financial decisions.

Germany's 10-year yield, the standard for the euro zone, marginally increased by 1 basis point to 2.64%. Earlier in the week, it reached a six-week peak of 2.668% but has since stabilized below that threshold. The European bond market is in a wait-and-see mode as the trade talks unfold.

Maros Sefcovic, the EU trade chief, indicated good progress on a potential trade deal which might be finalized within days. Market analysts observed that Italy's bond spreads are aligning closely with Germany, impacting Spanish and French bonds as well. The current situation puts pressure on the European Central Bank's policy decisions amid potential tariff threats.

