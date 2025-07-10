Piyush Jain Honored with Harvard's 2025 Alumni Innovation Award

Mumbai, Maharashtra - Piyush Jain, the visionary Co-Founder and CEO of CarePal Group and Impact Guru, has been recognized with the esteemed Alumni Innovation Award for 2025 by the Harvard Kennedy School Alumni Board. Jain, a 2013 Master's in Public Policy graduate, was selected for his groundbreaking work in revolutionizing healthcare financing in India.

Under his leadership, Impact Guru, which originated at the Harvard Innovation Labs, has extended support to over 50,000 patients while engaging with 4.5 million donors worldwide. His initiatives showcase the power of technology-driven innovation in addressing significant healthcare challenges. The award acknowledges HKS alumni who exhibit leadership and dedication to fostering positive societal change through tech solutions.

Jain also co-founded CarePal Money, a healthcare lending marketplace offering interest-free loans, and CarePal Secure, an insurance marketplace, enhancing healthcare accessibility for underserved communities. At a recent alumni reunion, Jain expressed the honor of receiving the award and emphasized the collective effort of partners and collaborators in advancing their mission to provide affordable healthcare solutions across India.