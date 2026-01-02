Unite Against Drug Abuse: Governor's Call at Shimla Winter Carnival

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has made a compelling appeal to attendees of the Shimla Winter Carnival, urging them to abstain from drugs and actively discourage substance abuse within their communities.

At the event's closing ceremony, Shukla highlighted the necessity of united and persistent action to tackle the escalating issue of drug abuse plaguing the state.

He underscored the importance of the Carnival as a symbol of Himachal Pradesh's cultural vibrancy and hospitality, while also emphasizing environmental conservation and heritage preservation to ensure a healthy, drug-free future.

