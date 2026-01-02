Left Menu

Unite Against Drug Abuse: Governor's Call at Shimla Winter Carnival

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla urged attendees at the Shimla Winter Carnival to renounce drugs and promote awareness against substance abuse. Stressing cultural heritage and environmental conservation, he called for a unified effort to build a healthy, drug-free society while celebrating Shimla’s rich cultural legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 02-01-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 15:00 IST
Unite Against Drug Abuse: Governor's Call at Shimla Winter Carnival
Himachal Pradesh Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has made a compelling appeal to attendees of the Shimla Winter Carnival, urging them to abstain from drugs and actively discourage substance abuse within their communities.

At the event's closing ceremony, Shukla highlighted the necessity of united and persistent action to tackle the escalating issue of drug abuse plaguing the state.

He underscored the importance of the Carnival as a symbol of Himachal Pradesh's cultural vibrancy and hospitality, while also emphasizing environmental conservation and heritage preservation to ensure a healthy, drug-free future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Year's Eve Chaos: Hotel Manager Arrested in Policemen Assault Case

New Year's Eve Chaos: Hotel Manager Arrested in Policemen Assault Case

 India
2
European Markets Soar: FTSE 100 Breaks 10,000 Points Mark

European Markets Soar: FTSE 100 Breaks 10,000 Points Mark

 Global
3
Gujarat IAS Officer Arrested in Bribery-Linked Money Laundering Case

Gujarat IAS Officer Arrested in Bribery-Linked Money Laundering Case

 India
4
Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 11 Indian Fishermen Amidst Escalating Tensions

Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 11 Indian Fishermen Amidst Escalating Tensions

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026