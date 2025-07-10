Milestone Achieved: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Tunnel Breakthrough

A major milestone has been reached in the ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project with the successful completion of a 2.7 km tunnel section between Bandra Kurla Complex and Shilphata.

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) announced on Thursday that this breakthrough marks significant progress in India's first high-speed rail corridor.

The tunnel, which includes an innovative 7 km undersea section beneath Thane Creek, showcases cutting-edge engineering and rigorous safety measures, marking a new era in India's transportation infrastructure.