Milestone Achieved: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Tunnel Breakthrough
A significant milestone in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project has been reached with the completion of a 2.7 km tunnel section. This achievement advances India's first high-speed rail corridor aimed at reducing travel time between two major cities, enhancing transportation efficiency and connectivity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:07 IST
A major milestone has been reached in the ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project with the successful completion of a 2.7 km tunnel section between Bandra Kurla Complex and Shilphata.
The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) announced on Thursday that this breakthrough marks significant progress in India's first high-speed rail corridor.
The tunnel, which includes an innovative 7 km undersea section beneath Thane Creek, showcases cutting-edge engineering and rigorous safety measures, marking a new era in India's transportation infrastructure.
