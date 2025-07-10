Tragic End: Businessman's Livestreamed Struggle and Death

A real estate businessman, Sahzeb Shakeel, allegedly ended his life with a security guard's firearm at his office amidst financial strife, police reported on Thursday.

Shakeel, aged 38, aired his financial woes during a livestream on social media, lamenting his inability to afford medicines for his daughter.

The tragic incident took place in the Gudamba Police station area, with authorities classifying it as a suicide upon viewing the livestream. A probe examining Shakeel's debts, which amount to crores, is ongoing.

