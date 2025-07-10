Left Menu

Tragic End: Businessman's Livestreamed Struggle and Death

Sahzeb Shakeel, a real estate businessman, reportedly took his life using a security guard's firearm due to financial hardships. Prior to the act, he livestreamed his struggles, expressing his inability to afford medications for his daughter. Police are investigating the incident in Gudamba, where Shakeel faced significant debt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:22 IST
Tragic End: Businessman's Livestreamed Struggle and Death
businessman
  • Country:
  • India

A real estate businessman, Sahzeb Shakeel, allegedly ended his life with a security guard's firearm at his office amidst financial strife, police reported on Thursday.

Shakeel, aged 38, aired his financial woes during a livestream on social media, lamenting his inability to afford medicines for his daughter.

The tragic incident took place in the Gudamba Police station area, with authorities classifying it as a suicide upon viewing the livestream. A probe examining Shakeel's debts, which amount to crores, is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025