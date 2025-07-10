Tragic End: Businessman's Livestreamed Struggle and Death
Sahzeb Shakeel, a real estate businessman, reportedly took his life using a security guard's firearm due to financial hardships. Prior to the act, he livestreamed his struggles, expressing his inability to afford medications for his daughter. Police are investigating the incident in Gudamba, where Shakeel faced significant debt.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:22 IST
- Country:
- India
A real estate businessman, Sahzeb Shakeel, allegedly ended his life with a security guard's firearm at his office amidst financial strife, police reported on Thursday.
Shakeel, aged 38, aired his financial woes during a livestream on social media, lamenting his inability to afford medicines for his daughter.
The tragic incident took place in the Gudamba Police station area, with authorities classifying it as a suicide upon viewing the livestream. A probe examining Shakeel's debts, which amount to crores, is ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
