Left Menu

Aggcon Equipments Seeks to Raise Rs 332 Crore via IPO

Aggcon Equipments International Ltd, a leading infrastructure equipment rental company, is planning to raise Rs 332 crore through an IPO. The proceeds will be used for debt repayment, equipment purchase, and corporate purposes. The company has seen significant growth in revenue and profit in recent years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:35 IST
Aggcon Equipments Seeks to Raise Rs 332 Crore via IPO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Infrastructure equipment rental company Aggcon Equipments International Ltd filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi on Thursday, seeking approval for a Rs 332 crore initial public offering (IPO).

The Haryana-based company aims to raise the funds through a fresh issuance of equity shares and an offer-for-sale of promoter shares totaling 94 lakh, as per the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The IPO's fresh issue will allocate Rs 168 crore for debt repayment, Rs 84 crore for equipment purchases, with the remainder earmarked for general corporate purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025