Andhra Pradesh's Commitment to Social Equity and P4 Model

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, emphasized the NDA government's commitment to social equity, aiming to mitigate financial disparities in the state. He highlighted the focus on population-based political representation and empowerment of marginalized communities.

Naidu criticized the Public Private Partnership mode for exacerbating financial inequalities, advocating instead for a P4 or Public Private People Partnership model aimed at poverty elimination. He projected that by 2047, India will be a leading global force, making the diminishing of financial inequalities essential.

In addressing irrigation concerns, Minister N Rama Naidu reported the collapse of project and canal maintenance during the prior administration, requiring increased financial attention from the current government. Legislative sessions faced interruptions due to protest actions by YSRCP MLCs, with discussions resuming after significant disruption.

