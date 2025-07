Russian Air Defences Intercept Ukrainian Drones

On Thursday, Russian air defenses successfully intercepted two Ukrainian drones aimed at Moscow, announced the city's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin.

While Reuters could not independently verify Sobyanin's claims, the incident has prompted significant security measures.

In a related precaution, Rosaviatsia, Russia's aviation authority, temporarily suspended all flights to and from Kaluga airport, situated around 200 kilometers southwest of the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)