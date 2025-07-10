Piramal Realty's Record-Breaking Mumbai Penthouse Sale
Piramal Realty announced the sale of a luxury penthouse and two duplex apartments in Mumbai for over Rs 100 crore. The buyer's identity remains undisclosed. The premium residences offer expansive views of the Mahalaxmi Racecourse and Arabian Sea, highlighting Piramal's prominence in India's real estate sector.
Piramal Realty has successfully transacted one of its most significant sales, securing over Rs 100 crore from a single buyer for a sea-facing penthouse and two duplex apartments in its Mumbai project. The buyer's identity was not revealed by the company.
The transaction involved Piramal Mahalaxmi, a flagship development. The apartments encompass more than 13,000 square feet of carpet area, situated on the highest floors of the building, ensuring breathtaking views of the 225-acre Mahalaxmi Racecourse and the Arabian Sea.
Established in 2012, Piramal Realty, a vital component of the Piramal Group, is a major player in the Indian real estate sector, developing 13 million square feet of residential spaces in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
