Left Menu

Piramal Realty's Record-Breaking Mumbai Penthouse Sale

Piramal Realty announced the sale of a luxury penthouse and two duplex apartments in Mumbai for over Rs 100 crore. The buyer's identity remains undisclosed. The premium residences offer expansive views of the Mahalaxmi Racecourse and Arabian Sea, highlighting Piramal's prominence in India's real estate sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:03 IST
Piramal Realty's Record-Breaking Mumbai Penthouse Sale
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Piramal Realty has successfully transacted one of its most significant sales, securing over Rs 100 crore from a single buyer for a sea-facing penthouse and two duplex apartments in its Mumbai project. The buyer's identity was not revealed by the company.

The transaction involved Piramal Mahalaxmi, a flagship development. The apartments encompass more than 13,000 square feet of carpet area, situated on the highest floors of the building, ensuring breathtaking views of the 225-acre Mahalaxmi Racecourse and the Arabian Sea.

Established in 2012, Piramal Realty, a vital component of the Piramal Group, is a major player in the Indian real estate sector, developing 13 million square feet of residential spaces in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025