Piramal Realty's Record-Breaking Mumbai Penthouse Sale

Piramal Realty has successfully transacted one of its most significant sales, securing over Rs 100 crore from a single buyer for a sea-facing penthouse and two duplex apartments in its Mumbai project. The buyer's identity was not revealed by the company.

The transaction involved Piramal Mahalaxmi, a flagship development. The apartments encompass more than 13,000 square feet of carpet area, situated on the highest floors of the building, ensuring breathtaking views of the 225-acre Mahalaxmi Racecourse and the Arabian Sea.

Established in 2012, Piramal Realty, a vital component of the Piramal Group, is a major player in the Indian real estate sector, developing 13 million square feet of residential spaces in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

