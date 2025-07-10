Left Menu

UK Strengthens Stake in Eutelsat with €163.3 Million Investment

The United Kingdom announced a significant investment of €163.3 million in Eutelsat, increasing its stake in the satellite firm to 10.89%. This move is part of a larger €1.5 billion funding effort supporting Eutelsat's strategic vision, drawing praise from French President Emmanuel Macron.

Eutelsat Group (Image: X/@EutelsatGroup). Image Credit: ANI
The United Kingdom has reinforced its commitment to the Paris-headquartered satellite communications company, Eutelsat, with a €163.3 million investment, securing a 10.89% stake. This strategic move, highlighted in a company statement released on Thursday, is part of a broader initiative to raise €1.5 billion, fueling Eutelsat's long-term vision.

France's Agence des Participations de l'Etat, Bharti Space Limited, CMA CGM, FSP, among others, also contribute to Eutelsat's investment pool. French President Emmanuel Macron, currently on a state visit to the UK, expressed gratitude, stating, 'Thanks to our British friends as they continue to follow us on the Eutelsat adventure! Together we go further!'

Peter Kyle, the UK's Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, emphasized the economic significance of satellites, which underpin €364 billion worth of UK industrial activity. Sunil Bharti Mittal, Co-Chairman of Eutelsat Group, applauded the UK's partnership, recognizing the necessity of secure and reliable space connectivity solutions for governments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

