Russian Air Defenses Thwart Drone Threats Near Moscow

Russian air defenses successfully intercepted three Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow, as reported by the city's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, on Thursday.

The Russian Defence Ministry additionally confirmed the downing of 14 drones over the Bryansk region and eight more over the Belgorod region, which both share borders with Ukraine. Reuters has not independently verified these battlefield claims.

In a related move, Russia's aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, announced a temporary suspension of all flights to and from Kaluga's airport, located approximately 200 km southwest of Moscow, reflecting heightened security measures amid ongoing tensions.

