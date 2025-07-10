Left Menu

Russian Air Defenses Thwart Drone Threats Near Moscow

Russian defense systems intercepted three Ukrainian drones aiming for Moscow. The defense ministry reported downing additional drones over Bryansk and Belgorod, regions neighboring Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia's aviation authority temporarily suspended flights in Kaluga, southwest of Moscow, amid the escalating tensions.

Updated: 10-07-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian air defenses successfully intercepted three Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow, as reported by the city's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, on Thursday.

The Russian Defence Ministry additionally confirmed the downing of 14 drones over the Bryansk region and eight more over the Belgorod region, which both share borders with Ukraine. Reuters has not independently verified these battlefield claims.

In a related move, Russia's aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, announced a temporary suspension of all flights to and from Kaluga's airport, located approximately 200 km southwest of Moscow, reflecting heightened security measures amid ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

