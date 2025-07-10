TCS Sees Tepid Revenue Growth Amid Global Challenges

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services firm, reported a 6% increase in net profit amounting to Rs 12,760 crore for the quarter ending in June, largely driven by a boost in non-core income.

However, revenue growth remained sluggish, with a mere 1.3% increase in rupee revenue. This slowdown reflected challenges in key markets and the conclusion of the BSNL deal, impacting revenue in recent quarters.

Despite these challenges, TCS CEO K Krithivasan remains cautiously optimistic about a better revenue outlook in FY26, citing positive global trade developments and potential clarity in market spending constraints by early August.

(With inputs from agencies.)