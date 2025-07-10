TCS Sees Tepid Revenue Growth Amid Global Challenges
TCS reported a modest 6% growth in net profit for the June quarter at Rs 12,760 crore, driven by non-core income. Revenue growth faced challenges with contractions in major markets due to macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties. The company remains hopeful for better revenue in FY26 despite current challenges.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services firm, reported a 6% increase in net profit amounting to Rs 12,760 crore for the quarter ending in June, largely driven by a boost in non-core income.
However, revenue growth remained sluggish, with a mere 1.3% increase in rupee revenue. This slowdown reflected challenges in key markets and the conclusion of the BSNL deal, impacting revenue in recent quarters.
Despite these challenges, TCS CEO K Krithivasan remains cautiously optimistic about a better revenue outlook in FY26, citing positive global trade developments and potential clarity in market spending constraints by early August.
