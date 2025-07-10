Left Menu

Drone Defenses: The Battle Over Moscow's Skies

Four Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow were intercepted by Russian air defenses, suspending operations at Moscow's nearby airports. Additional drones were downed in the Bryansk and Belgorod regions. These events highlight the ongoing tensions and conflicts between Russia and Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 23:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Russian air defenses successfully intercepted four Ukrainian drones aimed at Moscow, according to the city's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin. This action led to the suspension of operations at three major airports in the Moscow region: Domodedovo, Vnukovo, and Zhukovsky.

Rosaviatsiya, Russia's aviation authority, confirmed the suspension but did not specify the reasons behind the halt. Previously, the authority had also suspended flights to and from the city of Kaluga, situated approximately 200 kilometers southwest of Moscow.

Further north, the Russian Defence Ministry reported the downing of an additional 14 drones over the Bryansk region and another eight over Belgorod, both of which border Ukraine. While these reports highlight the escalating conflict, Reuters has not independently verified the battlefield claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

