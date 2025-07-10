Drone Defenses: The Battle Over Moscow's Skies

In a significant development, Russian air defenses successfully intercepted four Ukrainian drones aimed at Moscow, according to the city's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin. This action led to the suspension of operations at three major airports in the Moscow region: Domodedovo, Vnukovo, and Zhukovsky.

Rosaviatsiya, Russia's aviation authority, confirmed the suspension but did not specify the reasons behind the halt. Previously, the authority had also suspended flights to and from the city of Kaluga, situated approximately 200 kilometers southwest of Moscow.

Further north, the Russian Defence Ministry reported the downing of an additional 14 drones over the Bryansk region and another eight over Belgorod, both of which border Ukraine. While these reports highlight the escalating conflict, Reuters has not independently verified the battlefield claims.

