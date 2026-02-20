Social Activist's Arrest Sparks Controversy in KAS Allegation Scandal

In a significant development, social activist Snehamayi Krishna has been apprehended by the Central Crime Branch in Mysuru for allegedly crafting forged documents and sharing fabricated audio clips on social media. The move came after Krishna launched allegations against a senior Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer, police announced on Friday.

Krishna, a prominent advocate involved in questioning land allotment procedures under the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), previously alleged misconduct against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and top Karnataka officials. The government dismissed these allegations, emphasizing that necessary protocols were observed.

The arrest follows a detailed investigation, during which police collected evidence from social media and other digital platforms. Authorities executed a search warrant, leading to the seizure of documents, as they delve deeper into this high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)