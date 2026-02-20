Left Menu

Bihar's Rajya Sabha Battle: Allies and Adversaries Vie for Seats

The Mahagathbandhan is counting on support from AIMIM and BSP to secure a Rajya Sabha seat amidst stiff competition from the NDA, which holds a majority in the Bihar assembly. Despite past conflicts, the opposition hopes alliances will help them challenge NDA's aim of sweeping all five seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-02-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 19:19 IST
Bihar's Rajya Sabha Battle: Allies and Adversaries Vie for Seats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political dynamics in Bihar are heating up as the Mahagathbandhan seeks support from AIMIM and BSP to clinch a Rajya Sabha seat. The opposition alliance, despite holding fewer seats than required, is hoping for a breakthrough with potential allies.

In contrast, the ruling NDA, which boasts a strong majority, plans to capture all five seats in contention. The JD(U) and BJP are strategizing to ensure their dominance in the Upper House, with possible candidates already in discussion.

The political maneuvering highlights Bihar's intricate electoral strategies, where alliances are both challenged and negotiated. As various parties position themselves, the Rajya Sabha elections promise to be fiercely contested.

TRENDING

1
Affordable Travel: Udan Yatri Cafes and Digi Yatra Launched

Affordable Travel: Udan Yatri Cafes and Digi Yatra Launched

 India
2
Unidentified Youths Open Fire in Delhi: A Mystery Unfolds

Unidentified Youths Open Fire in Delhi: A Mystery Unfolds

 India
3
European Aerospace Power Struggle: Future of the Fighter Jet

European Aerospace Power Struggle: Future of the Fighter Jet

 Global
4
Supreme Court Overturns Trump's Landmark Tariff Move

Supreme Court Overturns Trump's Landmark Tariff Move

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026