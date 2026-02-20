Bihar's Rajya Sabha Battle: Allies and Adversaries Vie for Seats
The Mahagathbandhan is counting on support from AIMIM and BSP to secure a Rajya Sabha seat amidst stiff competition from the NDA, which holds a majority in the Bihar assembly. Despite past conflicts, the opposition hopes alliances will help them challenge NDA's aim of sweeping all five seats.
The political dynamics in Bihar are heating up as the Mahagathbandhan seeks support from AIMIM and BSP to clinch a Rajya Sabha seat. The opposition alliance, despite holding fewer seats than required, is hoping for a breakthrough with potential allies.
In contrast, the ruling NDA, which boasts a strong majority, plans to capture all five seats in contention. The JD(U) and BJP are strategizing to ensure their dominance in the Upper House, with possible candidates already in discussion.
The political maneuvering highlights Bihar's intricate electoral strategies, where alliances are both challenged and negotiated. As various parties position themselves, the Rajya Sabha elections promise to be fiercely contested.
