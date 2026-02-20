Quit Tobacco, Slash Cancer Risk: New Study Reveals

A pioneering study by Tata Memorial Centre has unveiled that halting tobacco use significantly slashes the risk of oral cavity cancer by more than 60%. The research examined data from five centers in India over a 12-year period and included both male and female participants aged 19 to 75.

Results highlighted that after a decade of quitting smoking and chewing tobacco, the risk for oral cancer decreases notably. Though still higher than lifelong non-users, the findings underscore the benefits of cessation, with current tobacco consumers reducing their risk by almost half.

The study's implications are far-reaching, suggesting that cessation should be a cornerstone of future government guidelines and intervention policies. Experts assert that not starting at all remains the best preventive measure.

