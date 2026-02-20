Left Menu

Congress Launches 'Kisan Sammelans' to Challenge Indo-US Trade Deal

The Congress party, in collaboration with farmer organizations, is set to hold 'Kisan Sammelans' nationwide to oppose the Indo-US trade deal, claiming it jeopardizes farmers' livelihoods. The first event is scheduled for February 24 in Bhopal, leading a series of protests against the agreement's negative impact on agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 19:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress, in partnership with farmer bodies, is organizing 'Kisan Sammelans' across India to protest the interim Indo-US trade deal, which they claim threatens farmers' livelihoods. The initiative kicks off in Bhopal on February 24, with major opposition figures Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi leading the charge.

A meeting of Congress leaders, including representatives from key states, was held to deliberate on the trade deal's implications. The consensus is that the deal compromises the interests of Indian agriculture, particularly affecting cotton, soybean, and maize farmers, as well as fruit and nut producers.

Congress leaders assert that the Modi government has surrendered to external pressures, and they plan to raise awareness through grassroots mobilization, similar to past farmer protests. Additional events are slated for Yavatmal in Maharashtra and Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, with the aim of underscoring the deal's adverse consequences on the agricultural sector.

